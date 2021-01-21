Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

