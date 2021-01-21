Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TowneBank worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TowneBank by 19.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

