Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

LYFT stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,047 shares of company stock worth $43,261,322 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

