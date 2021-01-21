Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE BFT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

