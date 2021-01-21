Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,652,000.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXU opened at $10.45 on Thursday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.