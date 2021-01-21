Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $788.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.59. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Prevail Therapeutics Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

