Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.77, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

