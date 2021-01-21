Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 609,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

