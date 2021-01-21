Delphy Price Tops $0.0051 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Delphy has a market cap of $314,335.00 and $4,148.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00062647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00536328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.13 or 0.03915420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.