Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $7,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,934,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

