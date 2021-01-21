Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

