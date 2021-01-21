DecentBet Trading 82.2% Lower This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $108,685.26 and approximately $344.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 82.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

