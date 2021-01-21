Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Truist

Research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,474.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,977 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

