Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1,762.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00547151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.65 or 0.03923894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.