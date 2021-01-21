DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.96 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $134,524.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,863.45 or 0.99762992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

