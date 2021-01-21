DAOBet (BET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,592.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $87,592.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01392766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00588053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00049332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

