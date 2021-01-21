Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.53 ($66.51).

ETR DAI traded up €2.31 ($2.72) on Thursday, hitting €57.91 ($68.13). 3,816,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,996.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

