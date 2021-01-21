CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.98.

CVSI stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

