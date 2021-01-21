Cutler Group LP Takes $190,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 45.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $199.82. 7,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,130. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

