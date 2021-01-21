Cutler Group LP Sells 3,300 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Cutler Group LP lowered its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 1,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

