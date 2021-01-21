Cutler Group LP Makes New $38,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

