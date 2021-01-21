Cutler Group LP Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.33. 3,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,636. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.