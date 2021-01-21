Cutler Group LP Buys 210 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 210.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Synaptics by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.25. 11,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

