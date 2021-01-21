Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $902,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.