Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.80.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average is $214.66. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.