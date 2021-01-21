Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.80.
NYSE:CMI opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average is $214.66. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
