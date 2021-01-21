Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 4.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,973,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $236.53 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.80.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

