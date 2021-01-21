Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 107,150 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after buying an additional 3,018,412 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after buying an additional 2,080,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 621,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

