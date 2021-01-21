Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 91,725 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

