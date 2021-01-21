Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

