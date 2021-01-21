CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $15.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 154,749 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.