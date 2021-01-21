CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $15.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 154,749 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRT.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

