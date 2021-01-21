CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Announces Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by 95.7% over the last three years.
CCLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 206,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.
