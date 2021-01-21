CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of CryoLife worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CRY stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.71 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. CryoLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.