Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Crumbs Bake Shop shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ)

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.