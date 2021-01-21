Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 131,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

