Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

ESS opened at $244.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

