Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

