Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $824,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after buying an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

