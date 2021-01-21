Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

BIG opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

