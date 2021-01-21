Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 284.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

