Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $76,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $28,204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

