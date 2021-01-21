Critical Contrast: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.27% -13.58% -7.11%

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstone Technologies Group and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 3 5 12 0 2.45

Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $36.55, suggesting a potential downside of 55.79%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 5.06 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -125.24

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

