Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 755.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.