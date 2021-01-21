CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger Sells 27,500 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Truist raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

