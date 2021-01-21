CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.
CRH stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.