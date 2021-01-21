Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

