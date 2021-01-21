Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $60.57 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,018.33, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

