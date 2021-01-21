Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

COLD stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

