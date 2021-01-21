Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

