Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

